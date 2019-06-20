Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced crowd pleaser and an instant theatre patron favorite.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 17-19, presents the show SEPTEMBER 26 - 29, 2019, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director/Choreographer Shawna Weitekamp, Vocal Director Cris Wo, and Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Times vary, so please see website for details.

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.





