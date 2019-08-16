Musical Theatre Of Anthem Institutes Improv Squad

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces a brand new Comedy Troupe for ages 12-17. The Improv Squad will learn the art of improvisation, comedic timing, character creation and physical comedy. They will rehearse original comedy sketches and do performance improvisation for an audience.

REHEARSALS:

Tuesdays: October 8th -November 12th 6:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Tech: Monday, November 18, 2019 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

Tuesday, November 19th @ 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

COST: $175 for ages 12-17; includes t-shirt. Limited to 20 participants.

About The Instructor

Jim Gradillas (Director/Acting Instructor) has been teaching/directing youth theatre for 26 years. He has been a professional actor, teacher, director and writer all over Arizona during this time. Jim has won fourteen AriZoni Awards for Theatre Excellence, which includes five for original writing. He has also won several National Arts Awards and Child Empowerment Awards. In addition, he was a teaching artist for Arizona Commission on the Arts. He has directed and taught for Mesa Arts Center, Valley Youth Theatre, Theater Works, East Valley Children's Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Greasepaint Youth Theatre, and has directed and wrote for Scottsdale Christian Academy, Musical Theatre of Anthem, Montessori Kingdom of Learning and Mesa Arts Academy. He currently produces, directs and writes for a youth theatre, Acting Zone in Goodyear, AZ. Jim is thrilled to be back to Musical Theatre of Anthem, a place that is near and dear to his heart. Jim lives with his lovely wife, Michelle (and writing partner) in west valley.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You