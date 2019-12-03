MusicaNova Orchestra to Open 2020 Season with RHINELAND MUSES: JOURNEYS IN ROMANTIC MUSIC

MusicaNova Orchestra (MNO) opens its 2020 with Rhineland Muses: Journeys in Romantic Music, on January 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Music Theater at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix. Tickets are available now online through the MIM box office (www.mim.org) for $33 and $38, plus fees. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door the day of the concert.

The concert recalls Robert Schumann's 1849 trip through the Rhineland with wife Clara, that "felt like a pilgrimage" through the castle-bedecked countryside, and inspired his Rhenish Symphony. Eugen D'Albert found inspiration for his remarkable Cello Concerto in Schumann's eponymous work. Gilbert AZ native Peter Eom, hailed for his "flowing, lyrical quality of sound" and for his unique musical approach that aims to present a vivid, authentic, rhetorical rendering, returns to the orchestra as soloist on cello.

MusicaNova Composition Fellow Sam Wu, already known world-wide for his music that bridges apparent differences between cultures and musicians in search of the common ground we share as human beings, will conduct the Arizona premiere of his work The Building of a City.

Peter Eom (cello)

Soloist

Sam Wu, Composer

The Building of a City

MusicaNova Composition Fellow

Remaining concerts in MusicaNova's 2019-2020 season include Music With A Voice: A Concert of Reclamation at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 29, 2020; Stabat Mater: Reflections on Holy Week at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church on April 5, 2020; and The Mannheim Phenomenon: Centuries of String Orchestra Sound at The MIM on May 10, 2020, including an Arizona premiere from MNO Composition Fellow Quinn Mason.

MusicaNova is a professional symphony orchestra founded in the Valley in 2003. MNO also presents its Young Artists Concert and free Community Concert Series at venues in Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale, conducts extensive educational outreach with Valley schools, and created the unique MNO Composition Fellows Program for hands-on mentoring of emerging composers.

MNO Orchestra Concerts are supported by grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the Gannett Foundation, the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture,

and Tempe Arts Grants.

Call 480-750-9466 for more information, or visit musicanovaaz.com.





