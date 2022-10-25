MusicaNova Orchestra Performs The Schumann Legacy At Musical Instrument Museum, December 4
AlsoÂ featured on the concert will be the premiere of 30 year old composer Jessica T. Carter'sÂ newest piece.
MusicaNova Orchestra presents a stirring concert celebrating the legacy of composer Robert Schumann when it takes the stage at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd, on December 4 at 2 pm. Tickets for The Schumann Legacy are $33.50 and $38.50 and are available at mim.org.
German Composer Robert Schumann (1810-1856) was tortured through most of his life by mental illness, yet created some of the world's most treasured masterpieces. MusicaNova will perform three of Schumann's gems, including Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op.52. Maestro Warren Cohen will conduct Konzertstucke from the piano. Highlighting the concert, popular former MNO concertmaster Christiano Rodrigues will solo on Robert Schumann's virtuosic Violin Concerto, which was hidden away for nearly a century after the composer's death.
Rodrigues served as MusicaNova's concertmaster from 2017 to 2020, bringing his extraordinary level of virtuosity to all performances. He has performed on stages around the world, including with the Dubrovnik Symphony in Croatia, the International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico and the Orquestra de SinfÃ´nica de Paraiba in Brazil. A firm advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the arts, he devotes a significant amount of time to support music education of children and developing young artists from underserved communities.
Also featured on the concert will be the premiere of 30 year old composer Jessica T. Carter's newest piece. A native of Indiana, Carter is making a name for herself as one of the most exciting young composers on the scene today. A member of the Society of Composers since 2017 and described as "evocative and lyrical" by Aspire Magazine, Carter's goal as a composer is to exude the message of hope and freedom to all, but specifically to marginalized children. She specializes in concert music, film scoring, and musical theatre. Read her full bio hï»¿ere.
The MusicaNova Orchestra is a professional ensemble that features new music, unjustly neglected pieces, and fresh interpretations of the classics. We engage, enthuse, and educate through musical partnerships with diverse communities, artists, and students.
We believe in the future of great music, and regularly feature exceptionally talented young performers and brilliant young composers. Through educational outreach, we are dedicated to bringing the joy of playing and hearing great music to many who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
Please visit musicanovaaz.org for more information and the season schedule.
