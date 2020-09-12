More Drive-In Fun Announced At Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED.

More drive-in fun has been announced at Great Arizona Puppet Theater.

September 19 at 8:00am - Drive-in Puppet Show "THE THREE LITTLE PIGS"

A hilarious and musical rendition of the traditional tale about the dangers of shoddy home construction and how those pigs must face a big, bad and very hungry (but not-so-smart) wolf.

September 26 AND October 3 at 8:00am - Drive-in Puppet Show "THE DINOSAUR PICNIC"

In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic!



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restrooms will be available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

