Mesa City Council Proclaims May 4 Sonoran Desert Chorale Day

At the April 15, 2019 Mesa City Council meeting, Mayor John Giles presented a proclamation honoring the 25th Anniversary Season of the Sonoran Desert Chorale to Founding Director, Jeff Harris. The Council declared Saturday, May 4 to be celebrated as Sonoran Desert Chorale Day in Mesa. In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Harris spoke of the Chorale's long association with the City and its residents. The City was instrumental in supporting the Chorale in its early days.

The Mayor will attend the Chorale's May 4 concert, Sing On, at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa where he will make an additional presentation to Mr. Harris and the Chorale.

Sing On performances will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. Tickets are now on sale. Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538. Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

Sonoran Desert Chorale was founded in 1994 and is led by Music Director Jeff Harris. Since its inception, the group has become a highly regarded and sophisticated choral organization, presenting musical compositions from cultures around the globe as well as important pieces from the European and American music traditions. Concerts frequently include guest performances and collaborations with distinguished artists and organizations in the community such as the Phoenix Children's Chorus, The Southwest Brass, Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band and the Four Seasons Symphony. The Chorale has engaged in six international concert tours, with performances throughout Europe, including Venice, Rome, Florence, Vienna, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Bayeux, Chartres, Galway, Dublin, and Edinburgh. The Chorale was invited to perform with Broadway superstar Michael Crawford for the inaugural concert of the $150 million Mesa Arts Center. The Chorale was selected to appear at the Western Division Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information, high-resolution images, or to schedule an appearance or interview, please contact Laura Schairer at 480-797-3111.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You