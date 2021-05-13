Mavis Staples, JJ Grey & Mofro and More to Perform at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

During its 2021-22 season, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will showcase the finest musicians in American roots music, often in an unplugged format, revealing the soul of the artist. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Look no further than the Center to discover the music that has become known around the world. The incredible vocals of these talented artists are on full display during their one-night-only concerts.

Experience one of American roots music's most impactful performers, Mavis Staples, and JJ Grey & Mofro's soulful musical storytelling. This season also presents a can't-miss collaboration with Joan Osborne and The Weepies, and one of the genre's most captivating singer-songwriters: Marc Cohn. It wouldn't be an American roots series without the genre-defying Keb' Mo'.

Below is the schedule for five upcoming musical performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Mavis Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's a civil rights icon, a multiple Grammy winner, a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer with her family group The Staple Singers, and a member of both the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her most recent album "We Get By" was produced by multi-Grammy award winner Ben Harper. Additionally, Staples' "I'll Be Gone" was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance.

JJ Grey & Mofro

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The music of JJ Grey & Mofro is a deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, R&B, and personal, Southern-inspired narratives. The north Florida sage and soul-bent swamp rocker is an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions.

Joan Osborne | The Weepies

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne is joining forces with singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen of The Weepies for an intimate evening of music. Osborne's 10th studio album, "Trouble and Strife," was released in 2020. "Trouble and Strife" is a deeply engaging collection of new original songs and is her response to "the crazy, chaotic times we're living in," Osborne said. While the indie folk-pop band The Weepies rarely tour, they have sold more than 1.5 million records.

Marca??Cohna??

Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis,"a??Marca??Cohna??solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters. Cohn combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. His music is grounded in the richness of American rhythm and blues, soul, and gospel, and his lyrics flow from a deft storyteller's pen.a??

Keb' Mo'

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Over the past two decades, Keb' Mo' has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances, proving he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. In 2019, his album "Oklahoma" won a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album, making this his 5th Grammy win. "Oklahoma" features cameos from Taj Mahal to Rosanne Cash, to Keb' Mo's wife, Robbie Brooks Moore, to name a few. This album pushes his boundaries even further witha??brand new songs addressing topics such as immigration,a??depression, female empowermenta??and more.