Marc Broussard Will Appear in Concert at Chandler Center For The Arts in November

Channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, pop and funk, MARC BROUSSARD comes to Chandler Center for the Arts November 12 at 7:30 pm.

Broussard belts out lyrics with an old-school soul vibe that has a contemporary sound. Rooted in a distinct Southern tone, his expressive voice is deep and heartfelt. Close your eyes, tap your foot, and smile while he transports you with music that hits you in the middle of the chest.

Tickets for MARC BROUSSARD are $32, $42 and $52 and will go on sale May 27 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

The Louisiana singer-songwriter honed his musical craft at an early age, nurtured by his father, the hall of fame guitarist of "The Boogie Kings." Broussard released his first EP at the age of 20, and after signing a record deal with Island Records, his career was catapulted upon the release of "Home." The next 10 years included the release of multiple albums with major labels, but he has recently returned to his independent roots with successful original songs, as well as covers. Currently, he is working on a new record and is excited to get back on the road in 2022!