MARIE'S REVERIE Enchants Glendale Audiences This December

The Brelby Theatre Company, located in Historic Downtown Glendale, will present the world premiere of Marie's Reverie by Shelby Maticic.

Marie's Reverie is a new adventure inspired by the classic Nutcracker and Snow Queen stories. Aspiring dancer Marie is haunted by dreams of the past. Her family has convinced her that her bizarre adventures with a wooden soldier through a land of sweets and snow were the musings of an imaginative child...but what if they weren't really dreams? This delightful, family-friendly show is filled with fantastical characters, unexpected surprises, and of course, beautiful dances.

"It's a fresh take on classic holiday tales," says Maticic. "There are some holiday staples this time of year that you can catch all around town. I wanted this show to harken back to those familiar characters and elements, but adding a Brelby twist. The show has magic, adventure, a little romance...and some stunning choreography. We have some beautiful pointe routines that really draw you into the story."

Marie's Reverie features direction by Shelby Maticic and choreography by Sarah Bary, with performances by Falin Ossipinsky as Marie, Sarah Bary as Louise, Eric Evans as Fritz, Shelby Huston as Clara, Michael Rodriguez as Nephew, Sarah Dewberry as Fräulein Drosselmeyer, Emma Domakeczna as Young Marie, Abygayl Villa as Young Louise, Corban Adams as Young Nephew, Ian Rey Sausedo as Madame Mouserinks, Cameron Bloom as General Ginger, Rebecca Ulbrich as Mother Ginger, Kayleen Harshbarger as Caramel Countess, and Tyler Miller as The Jester.

BOX OFFICE: Show dates are Dec 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 @ 7:30pm

Dec 7-8, 14-15, 21 @ 2:00pm

Tickets are available for $25, and can be purchased by visiting the official website, http://brelby.com/. Admission to Marie's Reverie is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: http://brelby.com/showgo/. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301





