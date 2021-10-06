M3F Announces Leon Bridges, Jungle, Kaytranada, ZHU, Parcels, Cautious Clay And More For 2022 Lineup

M3F, North America's most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced the 2022 lineup and released tickets for their highly-anticipated return to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Taking place from March 4-5, 2022, the festival has donated $3.2 million to charity since launching in 2004, including $1.1 million donated in just the last two years alone. 100% of proceeds from M3F are donated to charity, which is the primary focus for the festival.

M3F stands as a unique, independent outlier in the national event landscape. Originally spawned as a team-building exercise for its producers, WESPAC Construction, the festival acts as a philanthropic flagship for the City of Phoenix and a national invite for fans looking for a feel-good edition to their yearly music calendar. Since the event's inception, the non-profit has donated over $3.2 million to various causes, with over $1.1 million in donations coming from the previous two years alone.

For their 2022 lineup, M3F will be bringing artists from a diverse range of genres including Grammy-nominated electronic producer and singer ZHU, American soul singer Leon Bridges, Haitian-Canadian record producer Kaytranada, British electronic music project Jungle, Australian electronic five-piece Parcels, rock and electro-pop band A R I Z O N A, and rapper-singer Bryce Vine.

Additional highlights on the 2022 lineup includes DJ / producer and Internet sensation Whethan, English songwriter and lyricist Elderbrook, live electronic act Two Feet, Brooklyn vocalist Cautious Clay, multi-genre American jam band Spafford, the Seattle hitmaker Surf Mesa, alternative musician and conservationist Goth Babe, rising star Bea Miller, London duo Franc Moody, and more incredible acts.

The festival reaches beyond the music into its focus on sustainability with over 80% of its waste being recycled, onwards to its amazing food and beverage curation, art installations, and much more. Additional details on immersive programming to be announced soon.

Just before the world shut down in March 2020, M3F raised $600,000 for beneficiaries including the Music Therapy Program at Phoenix Children's Hospital, the Northern Arizona Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Teach for America. Forced to take a year off in 2021, M3F offered to return the funds raised to its donors, but were honored to hear that these benefactors trusted the organization's charitable vision in the face of national shutdowns. It was in the absence of the event, 18 years into building the organization, that M3F has risen to its position as a high-impact non-profit group that just happens to produce a burgeoning festival in its own backyard.

With the help of its dedicated partners, sponsors, and charities, the event has quietly and authentically stood as a guiding beacon for what can happen when the cultural influence of music, art, food, and immersive experiences are used for the betterment of society at large.

Tickets for M3F are now on sale and can be purchased through their official website.