Lineup Of Shows Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppets Announced
Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppets:
July 10-21
"THE THREE WISHES": Be careful what you wish for, because you just might
get it! A kind-hearted woodcutter and his wife are granted three wishes
by a tree elf and use them in increasingly silly ways in this charming
European folk tale. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
July 24-August 11
"OLD MACDONALD": There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old
MacDonald and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show!
Recommended for ages 3 and up.
SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm,
Sundays at 2pm
PRICES: $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in
Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and
additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org