Lineup Of Shows Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppets Announced

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppets:



July 10-21

"THE THREE WISHES": Be careful what you wish for, because you just might

get it! A kind-hearted woodcutter and his wife are granted three wishes

by a tree elf and use them in increasingly silly ways in this charming

European folk tale. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



July 24-August 11

"OLD MACDONALD": There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old

MacDonald and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show!

Recommended for ages 3 and up.



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm,

Sundays at 2pm

PRICES: $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in

Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and

additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







