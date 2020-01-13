Lady Smith Black Mambazo Performs Concert For Families February 9

Known for their collaborations with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, and the soundtrack for Disney's Lion King, the incomparable South African vocal group, LADY SMITH BLACK MAMBAZO comes to Chandler Center for the Arts on February 9, at 3:00 pm with a special concert for kids and families.

A favorite of the late great Nelson Mandela, LADY SMITH BLACK MAMBAZO traveled with the leader when he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 and now over 25 years later, they are touring the world with a message of peace and hope for children.

The concert is comprised of songs and story-telling from their album, Songs of Peace and Love for Kids and Families Around the World, which was nominated for 2 GRAMMY awards including Best Children's Album.

"We know first hand how hard it is to raise children in a world of conflict, in a world where kids need positive role models and words of encouragement. We hope our songs can be an important part of the lessons of peace and love that all parents want to fill their children with." - Ladysmith Black Mambazo member, Albert Mazibuko

Tickets for LADY SMITH BLACK MAMBAZO are $18, $28, $38, $48 for adults and $9, $14, $19, $24 for kids (17 and under) and are available at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com. Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler.





