Just In Time For Halloween, Public Can Buy CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER Props During Special Sale, October 9

The highly successful immersive theater experience CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO, at Peoria's Theater Works, has come to a close but shoppers can come to the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts with a chance to buy items from the production on Oct 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, guests can find things including large character cutouts, painted furniture and Wonderland themed clocks, hearts and faux greenery.

"If you saw any of our Curiouser productions, this is your chance to get a memento from the experience. If you didn't get to experience this show, the sale gives you a small glimpse at the magnitude of the creativity that went into this massive production," says Theater Works Managing Director Cate Hinkle.

All shoppers must wear a mask as mandated by the City of Peoria in City buildings. Shoppers must take all items with them at the time of purchase. Payments accepted are cash, credit card or check. Items range in price from $1 to more than $100.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.