Jimmy Buffett Celebrates The Arizona Broadway Theatre Production of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

The highly anticipated Broadway musical, Jimmy's Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville opened last Friday at Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) with a nearly sold-out performance. ABT is the first professional theatre in Arizona to produce and premiere this Broadway musical. Jimmy Buffett himself posted his delight and excitement last Thursday on social media.

Audiences are swarming to this hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. The musical comedy getaway features both original songs and some of the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "It's 5 o'clock somewhere," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Shawn William Smith returns to ABT's mainstage after six years and plays Tully, Margaritaville's residential smooth-talking playboy who works as a bartender and singer at the tropical resort.

"In the midst of all the funny times in the show, my favorite scene is a beautiful moment during He Went to Paris," says Shawn, "It's a really beautiful moment between Tully and J.D. Up until that scene, you've seen them as silly jokesters and an old man that nobody believes in but then you get to see a more human side to the story. It's the moment when a lot of Parrotheads - the Jimmy Buffett fans - get to feel a big heart pounding in the chest with a little truth and groundedness."

The other three main roles are played by Melissa Campbell, Kristin Litzenberg and Tyler Gallaher who make their ABT debut with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. "My friends who have worked at Arizona Broadway Theatre for one of their musical productions, loved their experience and raved about the creative team and everyone involved at the theatre. They are so friendly and inviting!." says Tyler Gallaher, who plays Tully's best friend Brick, in Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville.

Since 2005, Arizona Broadway Theatre has been producing high-caliber musicals with local and national talent plus creative professionals. Located in the P83 Entertainment District in Peoria on Paradise Lane, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is the fourth musical production for ABT's 22 | 23 Season that included Monty Python's Spamalot, Christmas Carol the Musical and Mame.

Audiences that have seen ABT's Mama Mia will enjoy this rom-com musical at the theatre. Escape's storyline of love, friendship and a yearning for purpose features a laidback bartender and singer named "Tully," and an environmental scientist named "Rachel." Rachel books a trip to Margaritaville on a bachelorette trip for her friend Tammy. Rachel is ready for a week of sun, sand and collecting soil samples from the nearby volcano. Opposites attract when Rachel meets playboy Tully, leading her to leave her work for his bed as they begin their vacation fling. As Rachel leaves the island, Tully realizes his love for here and sets off to the mainland, but not before the eruption of a volcano that threatens the island.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margarittaville is a big musical party of dancing, aloha shirts, margaritas and celebrating life. Guests can come for a delicious meal and a spectacular performance with a dinner & performance ticket, or simply enjoy one of ABT's specialty cocktails in the lobby before the production with a performance ticket. Dining prior to the show is available for the matinee or evening performances. Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets start at $79 (performance) and are available now at the Box Office or at AZBROADWAY.org. Discounted Dinner and Show tickets are offered for groups of 12 and more and are available by calling 623.766.8400 ext. 0.