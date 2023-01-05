JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February

One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023. Performances will be held at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034. Tickets are $48 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

Originally produced by Black Theatre Troupe over 20 years ago during its 1999/2000 season, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE marks the revival of Wilson's American Century Cycle for the next generation of audiences at BTT.

Set in 1911 Pittsburgh, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE chronicles Black life of that time. Each resident of a Black boardinghouse has a different relationship to their past of slavery, as well as to their urban present. August Wilson gives haunting voice to the souls of this dispossessed group of Americans at the beginning of the century. It is his epic vision, power and poetic sense that lift their stories to strange and compelling heights.

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE features a powerful cast including Mike Traylor as "Bynum" and Roosevelt Watts as "Herald Loomis," both of whom were cast in Jitney as part of the celebrations for this year's grand opening of August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. Mark Clayton Southers, one of the nation's foremost interpreters of Wilson's work, will come to Phoenix to direct.

Other cast members include veterans from the 2019/20 and 2021/22 Seasons including Calvin J. Worthen as "Seth Holly" who appeared as Wilkie in A Soldier's Play, Rapheal Hamilton as "Jeremy," who appeared in A Soldier's Play, Rico Burton as "Bertha Holly," who appeared in Blues in the Night, and Trouble in Mind, as well as Joe Kearns as "Rutherford Selig," who played opposite Burton in Trouble in Mind.

Shonda Royall who was seen this October in Barbecue takes the role of "Molly Cunningham" while actress Dzifa Kwawu returns to BTT for the first time since her appearance in the production of August Wilson's Seven Guitars in 2017. Ten year old Imani Jones takes the role of "Zonia," following her December 2022 appearance in Black Nativity. 12 year old Jaelyn Walker will take the role of "Reuben," returning to BTT after portraying roles in the company's productions of Caroline or Change, The Wiz and Black Nativity.

Newcomer Amanishakhete Anacaona rounds out the cast as "Mattie Campbell."

In anticipation of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, August Wilson House and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will present Black Theatre Troupe The American Century Award, recognizing the company's rare accomplishment of producing all 10 of August Wilson's American Century plays.