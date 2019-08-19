JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes To Theatreworks

Aug. 19, 2019  

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes To Theatreworks

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is now a musical for the whole family to enjoy! When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Everyone must learn to work together as a family in order to make it out of this sticky situation unscathed.

With a score by the same writing duo that brought you Dear, Evan Hansen (Pasek and Paul) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald, critics rave: James and the Giant Peach is a "masterpeach!

Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria AZ 85345. Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org.



Related Articles View More Phoenix Metro Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Signs New Male Dancer for 2019-2020 Season
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • SISTER ACT - A Divine Musical Comes To The California Theatre
  • City Theatre Presents the East Coast Premiere of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND