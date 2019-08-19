JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes To Theatreworks

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is now a musical for the whole family to enjoy! When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Everyone must learn to work together as a family in order to make it out of this sticky situation unscathed.

With a score by the same writing duo that brought you Dear, Evan Hansen (Pasek and Paul) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald, critics rave: James and the Giant Peach is a "masterpeach!

Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria AZ 85345. Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org.





