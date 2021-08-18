Invisible Theatre Honors 'Golden Angels'

As the Invisible Theatre's 50th Anniversary nears, kudos go out to the many "angels" that have supported the work of one of Tucson's true treasures. Among this group are the "Golden Angels", three wonderful women, whose impact in the Tucson community and in the life of Invisible Theatre has been unwavering. "It is a privilege to honor these extraordinary women and their amazing "Her-story", said IT managing artistic director Susan "Suz" Claassen.

Dr. Bella Eibensteiner, affectionately known throughout the greater Tucson community as Dr. Bella "Chiropractor to the Stars" represents the best of the best. After after graduating from Chiropractic College, she moved to Tucson in 1983 and established her practice. She immediately became involved in every aspect of the Tucson community. She understood the importance of investing back and provided chiropractic care to the dancers at the University of Arizona Dance Department, Clients of Tucson Aids Project (SAAF) and even the Rockette's when they performed in Tucson. Bella's involvement with Invisible Theatre is over three decades strong! Bella is not only a generous supporter, enthusiastic volunteer but also provides free chiropractic care to every artist working at Invisible Theatre, no wonder IT is so "well adjusted".

Elizabeth B. Smith moved to Tucson in 1984 and immediately became involved in the art scene. Elizabeth became a member of the Tucson Museum of Art and went on to be a docent and eventually served on the board as a Trustee. Over the years, through her family's foundation, she has made an enormous impact on the greater Tucson community. Elizabeth is a tireless arts advocate but also recognizes many other not-for-profits that make a difference including SAAF, TIHAN and Emerge. Her decades-long involvement with Invisible Theatre represents true altruistic philanthropy. She never misses a performance and her support is truly from the heart.

Mary Ann Stubbs is a Tucson icon. Her generosity and arts advocacy has impacted the Greater Tucson community for decades. She has been a driving force at Tucson Museum of Art, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, University of Arizona Museum of Art, and University of Arizona Dance Partners to name just a few. In addition, she has lent her support to Angel Charity for Children. She created the Robert Carroll Stubbs Career Development Suite in memory of her beloved husband and established the Mary Ann Stubbs Fellowship program at the UA Rogers College of Law. Mary Ann has been an integral part of the Invisible Theatre for over thirty years and has opened her home and heart in every way imaginable.

The Golden Angels Legacy Fund

The Invisible Theatre has established "The Golden Angels" Legacy Fund to support arts education and next generation leadership. The local, national and international community is encouraged to make tribute tax-deductible donations. Please contact betsy@invisibletheatre.com 520-884-672. Donor names/and or businesses will be included on the commemorative playbill honoring these "Golden Angels" and their contribution to Invisible Theatre's 50 years of greatness.