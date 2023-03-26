Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Broadway Producer Julian Schlossberg

Producer Julian Schlossberg's autobiography, TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME, is a chronicle of singular moments and stars of Broadway.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Interview: Broadway Producer Julian Schlossberg

BroadwayWorld/Phoenix is delighted to welcome Lee Cooley as a guest contributor to its pages. In his distinctive style, Cooley ~ an ariZoni award-winning actor and director ~ gives his unique perspective on producer Julian Schlossberg's autobiography, TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME

What do Alan Arkin, Peter Falk, John Cassavetes, Richard Dreyfus, Elia Kazan, Shirley MacLaine, Mike Nichols, Robert Preston, Vanessa Redgrave, George C. Scott and Marlo Thomas have in common? Julian Schlossberg for one.

It could have been a stage or screen connection -- like when Schlossberg pissed off Elaine May during a screening in 1976, as he elaborated on during this interview with Broadway World.

"I was working at Paramount at the time. We were doing a sneak preview of Mikey and Nicky, and Elaine said, 'Make sure you don't put my name in the ad because they'll think it's a comedy and it isn't.'

"I said, 'Fine' and went into a meeting with the head of the studio. He said, 'Oh, no. We're gonna use her name.' At that point, I should've called and told Elaine, but I didn't."

The audience expected a comedy like A New Leaf (written, directed and co-starring May) or The Heartbreak Kid (she directed) but Mikey and Nicky was a crime-drama starring Falk and Cassavetes.

"At the end of the screening, Elaine said to me, 'You know what a liar is? You said my name would not be in there!' And my boss said, 'Well, I overruled him.' That helped a little bit, but she was very upset with me." Schlossberg eventually won May back, along with the rights to her film.

That was nearly 50 years ago, and they've been working together ever since - longer than she did with Mike Nichols! "I knew Mike ahead of Elaine, but I met Elaine through Warren Beatty." He's produced all of her plays since they met, including Taller Than a Dwarf and one-acts Hotline and George is Dead.

Not bad for a kid from the Bronx who survived polio before the vaccine, started his show business career scalping tickets at the Kingsbridge Armory and later went on to conserve more than 200 classic motion pictures - including Orson Welles' Othello.

You can read more about Schlossberg's cinema and stage orbit in his autobiography, Try Not to Hold It Against Me. The first printing sold out in two days and he's now 35 chapters into writing another book.

His recollections are affectionately and often hilariously shared in 86 bite-sized chapters - like the time he crashed a Frank Sinatra recording at Rockefeller Center, or stalked Elia Kazan in New York City for three days before being invited to distribute Baby Doll and A Face in the Crowd.

The book follows Schlossberg's unlikely rise from scheduling makegood programming for network TV, to distributing artsy films in small-to-medium television markets, to VP of worldwide acquisition at Paramount -- all before establishing his own film production and distribution company.

"I had a wonderful library that I was very proud of -- including John Ford's Stagecoach, Hitchcock's Foreign Correspondent, Lubitsch's To Be Or Not to Be...films by John Cassavetes. Some (like Kazan) believed in me and gave me their movies to distribute."

So, what's next after he finishes writing his follow up book? Some might call it 'Schlossberg's Folly'.

"I have incredible interviews (that) I did for Witnesses to the 20th Century -- 140 of the most extraordinary people on the planet...President George H.W. Bush, seven secretaries of state, Clint Eastwood and Bishop Tutu...Willie Mays was fantastic! Elaine is writing and directing and I'm producing."

Until then, visit your favorite bookstore or online retailer for a copy of Try Not to Hold It Against Me.

Photo courtesy of the author: L to R ~ Elaine May, Julian Schlossberg and Alan Arkin



JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre Photo
JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre
​​​​​​​Junie B Jones, the very fiery, very funny, first grader, is set to fly off the page and onto the stage this Friday at Valley Youth Theatre!
Scottsdale Arts DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Wast Photo
Scottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Waste
Scottsdale Public Art draws attention to the worldwide environmental crisis caused by textile waste with its new exhibition, “Diversion: Recycled Textiles to Art,” open from April 11 to June 30 at the Civic Center Public Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. 
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS Photo
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS
The School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, onstage at the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona from April 9th through 23rd.
Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring Photo
Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the final global performances in the 2022–23 season with Vieux Farka Touré and Rodrigo y Gabriela. 

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazin... (read more about this author)


Review: RESPECT: THE MUSICAL at Black Theatre TroupeReview: RESPECT: THE MUSICAL at Black Theatre Troupe
March 27, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe's lively and innovative production of RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, directed and choreographed by Patdro Harris, runs through April 9th.
Interview: Broadway Producer Julian SchlossbergInterview: Broadway Producer Julian Schlossberg
March 26, 2023

Producer Julian Schlossberg's autobiography, TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME, is a chronicle of singular moments and stars of Broadway.
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Don Bluth Front Row TheatreReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
March 26, 2023

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre's production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS features an outstanding ensemble of six seasoned actresses, under the caring and keen direction of Cheryl Schaar. Runs through April 29th.
Review: ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at Southwest Shakespeare CompanyReview: ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at Southwest Shakespeare Company
March 22, 2023

Southwest Shakespeare Company’s ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA, co-directed by Producing Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd and Tina Packer and featuring Cynnita Agent as the queen of the Nile, is a modest if uneven production, featuring periodic flashes of acting brilliance. Runs through April 1st at the Mesa Arts Center.
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre CompanyReview: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
February 26, 2023

In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
share