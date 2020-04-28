Herberger Theater Center Receives $25,000 Emergency Relief Grant From Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

The Herberger Theater Center (HTC) was awarded an emergency relief grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust to support the mission of the theater during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Herberger Theater Center is invaluable to our community," stated Mary Jane Rynd, President and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, "Consider us working alongside you during this difficult and surreal time." The Herberger Theater Center will use this exceptionally generous grant to continue funding activities essential to the livelihood of the theater.

"We are extremely grateful to be supported by such a wonderful organization," said Mark Mettes, President and CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. With all shows cancelled through June, the Herberger Theater has faced financial hardships that this grant will help lessen. While HTC hopes to reopen the theater doors soon, the decision will depend on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.





