Herberger Theater Center Rebrands To Combine Iconic Architecture And Modern Entertainment

The Herberger Theater announced the launch of its new identity and website redesign this week (HerbergerTheater.org). Long known for its 'H' with draping curtains, the theater's new identity features the iconic rotunda which is the literal and figurative heart of the building where audiences converge to enjoy art on one of the theater's three stages.

The new branding elements seen across the website and marketing applications feature a wide variety of colors that pay tribute to Arizona's desert landscape and colorful sunsets while more subtle elements attribute themselves to a physical theater.

The Herberger Theater established a new mission statement during the rebranding: We are Arizona's center stage, engaging the community through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation and inspire connections to the arts. The theater's new mission statement and values remain at the core of the rebrand including its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. By offering support to the artists who perform and exhibit in the space, the Herberger Theater helps ensure the values it holds are showcased through the work that enters its space.

"This rebrand moves the theater into the modern age and strengthens our focus to bring audiences and art together on Arizona's Center Stage," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the Herberger Theater. "The theater had outgrown its original identity and we were looking to capture the modern essence of the Herberger Theater in a way that showcased who we are today and who we strive to be in the future. We play an essential role in bringing the timeless classics of the American stage to our community as well as works by new and venerable artists alike. We have a role in today and tomorrow - with our outreach, community and education programs - to foster a deep appreciation and respect for the arts in people of all ages, incomes and backgrounds."

The new website includes scheduled shows for the upcoming 2021-2022 season including seasons from Arizona Theatre Company, Arizona Opera, and Childsplay. Single tickets for shows are expected to go on sale in June.