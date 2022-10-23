Great Arizona Puppet Theatre to Present THE LITTLE RED HEN in November

On November 4-13 & November 25-27, The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present

"THE LITTLE RED HEN."

Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? The Little Red Hen is a fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick. Recommended for ages 3 and up.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204970®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

**SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org