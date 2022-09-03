Great Arizona Puppet Theatre to Present GOLDILOCKS in September

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present "GOLDILOCKS" from September 16 to October 2nd. In this slapstick version of the traditional tale there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up. Showtimes are Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .

**SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.