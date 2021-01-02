Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Performances
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.
The Great AZ Puppet Theater has announced two upcoming performances. Check out the lineup below!
Jack and The Beanstalk
Saturday, January 9 at 10am and Sunday, January 10 at 2pm
The classic show, Jack and the Beanstalk, is premiering at the Drive-In Theater! This wonderful tale is told with hand puppets, unique scenery, a growing beanstalk, and our very own Giant.
Old MacDonald
Saturday, January 16 at 10am
Get out of the house and get down to the puppet theater for a bigger, bolder version of "Old MacDonald." There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old Mac and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show. Drive up, tune in, and enjoy this classic from the comfort and safety of your own car!Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm on Friday, January 8. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change. The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org