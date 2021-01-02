Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Performances

The Great AZ Puppet Theater has announced two upcoming performances. Check out the lineup below!

Jack and The Beanstalk

Saturday, January 9 at 10am and Sunday, January 10 at 2pm

The classic show, Jack and the Beanstalk, is premiering at the Drive-In Theater! This wonderful tale is told with hand puppets, unique scenery, a growing beanstalk, and our very own Giant.

Old MacDonald

Saturday, January 16 at 10am

Get out of the house and get down to the puppet theater for a bigger, bolder version of "Old MacDonald." There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old Mac and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show. Drive up, tune in, and enjoy this classic from the comfort and safety of your own car!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm on Friday, January 8. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . Shows and showtimes are subject to change.