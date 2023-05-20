Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THREE LITTLE PIGS Beginning This Month

Performances run May 31-June 18.
The Great Arizona puppet theatre will THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, a hilarious and musical rendition of the traditional tale about the dangers of shoddy home construction and how those pigs must face a big, bad and very hungry (but not-so-smart) wolf, from May 31-June 18. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.
Advance ticket purchase is required. There will be a price increase beginning May 31. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.
