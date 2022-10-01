Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present DR. ZOMBIE'S PUPPET SLAM OF TERROR This Month

The Great AZ Puppet Theater will present Dr. Zombie's Puppet Slam of Terror!, a night of fright and fun from a variety of puppet performers, on Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm both nights. Featuring special guest artist Matt-a-Magical (a.k.a. Matthew McGee; https://www.mattamagical.com/ ) plus a ghoulish gang of local puppeteers, hosted by the one and only Dr. Zombie. ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+.



ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $20 per person. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200457®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay.



**Masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org