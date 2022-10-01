Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present DR. ZOMBIE'S PUPPET SLAM OF TERROR This Month

The performance features special guest artist Matt-a-Magical plus a ghoulish gang of local puppeteers, hosted by the one and only Dr. Zombie.

Register for Phoenix News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 01, 2022  

Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present DR. ZOMBIE'S PUPPET SLAM OF TERROR This Month The Great AZ Puppet Theater will present Dr. Zombie's Puppet Slam of Terror!, a night of fright and fun from a variety of puppet performers, on Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm both nights. Featuring special guest artist Matt-a-Magical (a.k.a. Matthew McGee; https://www.mattamagical.com/ ) plus a ghoulish gang of local puppeteers, hosted by the one and only Dr. Zombie. ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $20 per person. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200457®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay.

**Masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  
Soweto Gospel Choir and Vienna Boys Choir To Bring Global Vocals To ScottsdaleSoweto Gospel Choir and Vienna Boys Choir To Bring Global Vocals To Scottsdale
September 30, 2022

Soweto Gospel Choir and Vienna Boys Choir will bring the best vocal music from around the world to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts this fall.
Aida Cuevas will Celebrate More Than 45 Years As The 'Queen Of Mariachi' in ScottsdaleAida Cuevas will Celebrate More Than 45 Years As The 'Queen Of Mariachi' in Scottsdale
September 29, 2022

Aida Cuevas will present “45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo,” an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as the “Queen of Mariachi,” on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens The 2022/23 Theatre Season At The UArizona School Of Theatre, Film & TelevisionLEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens The 2022/23 Theatre Season At The UArizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television
September 29, 2022

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) opens the 2022/23 theatre season with Legally Blonde the Musical, the light-hearted and award-winning musical based on the much-adored movie of the same name.
Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available TodaySingle Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today
September 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild has announced that  single tickets to all four engagements in the  22–23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m.