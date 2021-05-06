Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great AZ Puppet Theater Presents THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Drive In Production

Join Great AZ Puppet Theater for the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

May. 6, 2021  

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paid
reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Friday
before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php .

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.


