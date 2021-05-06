Great AZ Puppet Theater Presents THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Drive In Production

Join Great AZ Puppet Theater for the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paidreservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Fridaybefore the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.