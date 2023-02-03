Greasepaint Youtheatre Presents INTO THE WOODS Beginning Next Week

Be careful what you wish for in the musical fractured fairy tale INTO THE WOODS. Find out what happens to some of your favorite fairy tale characters at the end of their stories in the Greasepaint Youtheatre production February 10 -19, 2023

This wickedly funny and introspective musical, from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine with direction and choreography by Collin Ross with musical direction by Mary Ellen Loose, shows what happens when fairy tale worlds collide. There's an ambivalent Cinderella, a bloodthirsty Little Red Riding Hood, two Prince Charmings each with a roving eye And let's not forget the Witch . . . who raps? Luring in the shadows of these cockeyed characters is the big bad Wolf and, of course, a Giant with a gargantuan attitude.

INTO THE WOODS first premiered at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway, November 5, 1987 running for 764 performances. The original musical show was nominated for nine Tony Awards, garnering three statuettes, including Best Musical Score , Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical (Joanna Gleason).

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim have worked today on other Broadway musicals, including SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and ASSASSINS. James Lapine directed both the original and revival productions of INTO THE WOODS. Lapine's other productions include DIRTY BLONDE, FALSETTOS, and PASSION. Sondheim is the grandmaster of musical theater with productions that include COMPANY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, and SWEENEY TODD.

As a lyric in the show cautions: "Careful the things you say, children will listen". Since the time of Aesop, both folktales and fairy tales have served an important function over the centuries as morality tales for children. The stories, passed along as an oral tradition, didn't always have a happy ending, however they always underscored how it was important that children be good and do the right thing.

The Greasepaint production is directed by Rebecca Courtney with musical direction by Mary Ellen Loose and choreography by Taylor Penn and Rebecca Courtney and stars Declan Skaggs as the Baker, Hailey Laidig as the Baker's Wife, Evan Kaushesh as Jack, DJ Coon as Cinderella, Olivia Feldman as Little Red, Alex Hinkle as the Mysterious Man, Brailey McDaniel as Cinderella's Mother, Carson Doan as the Steward, Vivian Nichols as Florinda, Freya Karve as Snow White, Grady Newsum as Cinderella's Prince/ Wolf, Kylan Chait as Rapunzel's Prince, Keegan McAleece as Granny, Kennedy Czyz as Jack's Mother, Lilli Danseglio as Lucinda, Liv Steen as Rapunzel, Marco Johnson as Cinderella's Father, Melissa Engel as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Sullivan as the Narrator, Sydney Hassler as the Witch, Swae Miller-Estabrook as the Stepmother

Rundates: February 10 -19, 2023.

Showtimes: Fridays & Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 2pm

Venue: at the Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Tickets: $25

Box office (480) 949-7529.