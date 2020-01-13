Greasepaint Presents SPRING AWAKENING
The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.
Production Details
Starring:
Wendla / Ainsley Orozco, Martha / Liv Boscardin, Thea. Kori Schwarz, Anna. Elle Feinstein, Ilsa. Tatum Grell, Melchior. Riley Thornton, Moritz. George Nassar, Hanschen/Rupert. Kevin Wang, Ernst/Reinhold. Alex Flores, Georg/Dieter. Grady Svetly, Dani Obergh, Amanda Fischer, Lex Cobb
Director:
Bob Sorrenson,
Musical Director:
Curtis Moeller
Choreographer:
Johnna Watson
Assistant Choreographer:
Olivia Parker-Swenson
Music Duncan Sheik
Lyrics Steven Sater
Book Steven Sater
Basis Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind
Run Dates:
Jan. 24-Feb. 2, 2020
Show Dates:
Friday January 24, 2020 - 07:00 PM
Saturday January 25, 2020 - 07:00 PM
Sunday January 26, 2020 - 02:00 PM
Friday January 31, 2020 - 07:00 PM
Saturday February 1, 2020 - 07:00 PM
Sunday February 2, 2020 - 02:00 PM
Ticket Prices:
$20
Box Office:
480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org
Venue:
The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251