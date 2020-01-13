Greasepaint Presents SPRING AWAKENING

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.

Production Details

Starring:

Wendla / Ainsley Orozco, Martha / Liv Boscardin, Thea. Kori Schwarz, Anna. Elle Feinstein, Ilsa. Tatum Grell, Melchior. Riley Thornton, Moritz. George Nassar, Hanschen/Rupert. Kevin Wang, Ernst/Reinhold. Alex Flores, Georg/Dieter. Grady Svetly, Dani Obergh, Amanda Fischer, Lex Cobb


Director:

Bob Sorrenson,

Musical Director:

Curtis Moeller

Choreographer:

Johnna Watson

Assistant Choreographer:

Olivia Parker-Swenson

Music Duncan Sheik

Lyrics Steven Sater

Book Steven Sater

Basis Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind

Run Dates:

Jan. 24-Feb. 2, 2020

Show Dates:

Friday January 24, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Saturday January 25, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Sunday January 26, 2020 - 02:00 PM

Friday January 31, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Saturday February 1, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Sunday February 2, 2020 - 02:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

$20

Box Office:

480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org

Venue:

The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251




