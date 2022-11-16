Greasepaint Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Month

Be our guest and join Greasepaint as they present the Disney classic BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This family favorite runs December 9-18, 2022. The stage musical, based on the 1991 film of the same name, which was in turn adapted from the French fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, tells the story of a prince who is transformed into a hideous beast as punishment for his cruel and selfish ways, and an adventurous young woman named Belle whom he imprisons in his castle. In order to become human again, the Beast must earn Belle's love before it's too late. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST had a stellar debut on Broadway, running for 5,461 performances, winning nine Tony Awards and ranking as one of the longest running and highest grossing shows of all time.

Director: Dale Nakagawa, Music Director: Dylan Stucki , Choreographer: Cate Carlino

Music by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled), lyrics by the late Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin), additional songs with music by Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice (The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar). Book by Linda Woolverton (screenwriter of The Lion King, Alice In Wonderland and Maleficent).



CAST:

Beast- Carson Hayes, Belle- Macy Bonnett, Maurice- Aidan Hyde, Gaston- Noah Sucato, LeFou- Evan Kaushesh, Cogsworth- Chase Harris, Lumiere- Declan Skaggs, Mrs. Potts- Mia McFarland, Chip- Ava Seidensticker, Madame De La Grande Bouche- Kennedy Czyz, Babette- DJ Coon, Monsieur D'Arque- Carter Samuel, Silly Girls: Claire Filipowicz, Brynn Granger, Sienna Stoll, Wolves/ Ensemble- Sofia Douvikas, Hailey Laidig, Anna Scales, Ensemble- Allison Avery, Brooklyn Avery, Maggie Chandler, Daisy Cuddihy, Hannah Fox, Abigayle Groves, Ollie Pool, David Robaina, Michelle Schwartz, Liv Steen, Alex Tyree