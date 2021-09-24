Greasepaint Presents ALMOST MAINE Next Month

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

The first PLAY of the Fall season to be produced on the Courtyard stage is Almost, Maine.

Almost, Maine is a play by John Cariani, comprising nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town called Almost, Maine.

This play will be performed on our Outdoor Courtyard Stage

Written by: John Cariani

Starring: Bijan Atri, Nora Palermo, Sophie Perlstein, Gwen Selfridge, Declan Skaggs, Prescott Smidt, Noah Sucoto, Sydney Vance



Director: Joycelin Jacobs-Schwartz

Rundates: October 1, 2, 3, 2021

Ticket Prices: $20

Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251