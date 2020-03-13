Governor's Arts Awards Celebration Postponed Tentatively Until September

After careful consideration and in an abundance of caution due to the growing concern about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Arizona Citizens for the Arts has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Governor's Arts Awards Celebration, originally scheduled for March 26.

The event has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theatre.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh said the "situation really has made this decision the right one and we will continue to monitor the issue over the coming months in the hope that it will be resolved or significantly mitigated."

All tickets and sponsorships will be valid for the new date.

"The safety and health of the arts and culture community, our nominees, vendors, artists and guests is of the utmost importance to our staff and board," Benesh said.

This week, 37 finalists from 16 Arizona communities were revealed for awards in four categories - Artist, Arts Administration/Organization, Business and Philanthropy.

Updates will be provided on a timely basis.

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.orgor call (602) 253-6535.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You