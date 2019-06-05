Goldenstein Gallery's Acclaimed Coffee Talk Series Returns

This weekend during Goldenstein Gallery's popular Artists Coffee Talk series returns! Hosting renowned artists JA Gorman and Marilyn Bos, this delightful event is part of the acclaimed gallery's Summer Art Series. Though their work is strikingly different, both are known for pieces that beckon the viewer into engaging with the surrounding world. The public is invited to visit with them this Saturday, June 8, at Goldenstein Gallery at 9:30am.

Curated by Linda Goldenstein this popular series was created to facilitate a more personal connection between people and the artists they love. Guests are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and learn what inspires the artists and about individual art pieces.

"An artist's work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist themselves," muses Linda Goldenstein "When someone gazes upon a piece of art and has a visceral response, they are experiencing a connection with that artist. One of the driving beliefs behind my gallery is that art, and that connection, has the power to change peoples lives for the better. Our mission is Life Enhancement through Art."

Considered to be one of the quintessential landscape artists of the Southwest, JA (Jerry) Gorman's vibrant colors and impressionistic style compels collectors. His paintings have shown in international exhibitions in France, Mexico, and throughout the United States. Recipient of several awards in national and international shows, Gorman is in the permanent art collection of the International Space Hall of Fame, the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Museum of Nuclear History and Science in Albuquerque, NM. Two Gorman murals are in the collection of the US Government and his paintings are in international private collections.

Marilyn Bos began to paint at an early age but after a near death experience, her work took a new direction. To Bos the experience of painting opens a doorway into another world and when she works in her studio it is a transcendent experience. She says, "I believe painting is the most nonintrusive way to heal ourselves and others, silently without word or sound, through the eyes into the soul. Painting is my love and responsibility, and the gift is sharing it with others." Her use of layers, often 100-300 or more layers on a single painting, allows light and shadow to create the ever-changing essence of the world she is creating. Each painting changes as the light reaches the various layers and the sculpted texture capturing the Canyons of the West and the abstractions of nature.

Gorman will be painting in Goldenstein's Artists in Residence at L'Auberge de Sedona. Bos will be painting in the Goldenstein Gallery.

Filled with lively events and delightful opportunities to connect with art and artists, Goldenstein Gallery's Summer Series will stir all of the senses with beautiful outdoor sculpture throughout Sedona and the art that brings nature inside to us including paintings and sculpture. Their popular Coffee Talks, special Art Tours at Waddell Sculpture Ranch and L"Auberge De Sedona, Linda Goldenstein's Birthday Bash, Shey Khandro at the Embracing Bliss Conference, Photofest and more. The festivities kick off on Friday, June 7 from 5-8pm, with an opening reception for It's Good In The Garden art exhibit.

Join Goldenstein Gallery at these special events and others throughout the summer. Please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com for a complete listing and information on Artists, Artwork, Exhibits, Artists in Residence.

For more information sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery's address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona since 2001 and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.





