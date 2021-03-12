Gold Canyon Arts Council presents The Rhythm of the Dance on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7pm.

The National Dance Company of Ireland presents the Rhythm of Dance. This company's music, dance, and songs of Ireland is presented in a spectacular program video recorded in the beautiful Opera House in Odessa, Ukraine.

The program has been specially edited for the Gold Canyon Arts Council in time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The concert will be available to view until May 19, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.goldcanyonarts.org/.