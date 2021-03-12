Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gold Canyon Arts Council Presents THE RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

The program has been specially edited for the Gold Canyon Arts Council in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Gold Canyon Arts Council Presents THE RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

Gold Canyon Arts Council presents The Rhythm of the Dance on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7pm.

The National Dance Company of Ireland presents the Rhythm of Dance. This company's music, dance, and songs of Ireland is presented in a spectacular program video recorded in the beautiful Opera House in Odessa, Ukraine.

The program has been specially edited for the Gold Canyon Arts Council in time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The concert will be available to view until May 19, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.goldcanyonarts.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
Scottsdale Arts To Host Virtual ARTrageous Gala Photo

Scottsdale Arts To Host Virtual ARTrageous Gala

BWW Review: Elaine Romeros HALSTED Is A Bold Stroke Of Illumination ~ Launching RomeroFest Photo

BWW Review: Elaine Romero's HALSTED Is A Bold Stroke Of Illumination ~ Launching RomeroFest, A Monthlong Celebration Of The Playwright's Work

Arizona State University Presents TRANSITIONS: MOUTHFUL OF MARBLES Photo

Arizona State University Presents TRANSITIONS: MOUTHFUL OF MARBLES

Arizona Repertory Theatre Returns With Livestream Performance Of A SIMPLE HERSTORY Photo

Arizona Repertory Theatre Returns With Livestream Performance Of A SIMPLE HERSTORY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ignacio Asúnsolo, Precursor De La Escultura Moderna En México
  • México Y Argentina Se Unen Para El Encuentro De Teatro Contemporáneo De Punta A Punta
  • Recuerdan La Secretaría De Cultura E INBAL A Gabriel García Márquez En El 94 Aniversario De Su Natalicio
  • Inbal. Con Tres Videodanzas, Bailarines Del Ceprodac Evocan Legado Artístico De Guillermina Bravo