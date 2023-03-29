Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the final global performances in the 2022-23 season with Vieux Farka TourÃ© and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The "Hendrix of the Sahara," eminent Malian guitarist Vieux Farka TourÃ©, is the son of the late desert blues pioneer Ali Farka TourÃ© and will be performing in Scottsdale on April 21. Vieux started his career following his father's musical tradition - shown in his debut album that featured tracks recorded with his father - before branching out and presenting his own sound in his sophomore album, "Fondo on Six Degrees."

"We are very honored to have Vieux Farka TourÃ© in Scottsdale following his last visit to Arizona when he opened for Khruangbin," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for the center. "He is a brilliant guitarist. His performances are hypnotic, awe-inspiring, and sure to captivate any audience."

Described as "Africa's next guitar hero" by The Guardian, TourÃ© has performed at the opening concert for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, collaborated with Israeli superstar Idan Raichel and recorded his 2017 album "Samba" live in front of a small audience in Woodstock, New York.

Away from the guitar, TourÃ© is a passionate champion for the people of Mali and the Sahel, founding the charity Amahrec Sahel in 2012. TourÃ© is also the director of The Ali Farka TourÃ© Foundation, an international organization dedicated to the preservation of his father's legacy and the cultural growth of Mali.

On May 25, Grammy-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will be making a stop in Scottsdale on their world tour to celebrate their latest album "In Between Thoughts...A New World."

Rodrigo y Gabriela began performing as a duo after the dissolution of their first band. The two musicians set off with their acoustic guitars, armed with a lifelong love of classic rock, heavy metal and flamenco, a rare alchemy of influences that still informs their work today.

As they developed their distinct breed of guitar music, Rodrigo y Gabriela quickly gained recognition for their extraordinary live show and made their full-length debut with 2002's "re-Foc." Throughout the years, the duo has released eight additional acclaimed and kaleidoscopic albums, received a Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, and performed at the White House for the president and first lady of Mexico at a 2010 event hosted by former President Barack Obama.

This year sees the release of their most ambitious project yet, the Advaita Vedanta-inspired "In Between Thoughts...A New World," which features their signature dual guitar attack, augmented by a full orchestra.

Both performances will be held in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.