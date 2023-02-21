Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC

Clara Newton, a Senior from Basha High School in Gilbert, achieved first place at the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the Central and Northern Arizona Regional tournament. The annual competition was held in association with Southwest Shakespeare Company, along with 58 other chapters nationwide.

Clara will now join more than 50 other winning contestants from around the country for the competition's semi-finals in New York City on March 2.

ï»¿Each student will perform a monologue and sonnet before a panel of distinguished judges as well as their fellow contestants. Based on their performances, ten students will advance to the finals which will be held April 23 - 25, 2023, 2023.

The regional tournament was held at the American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North campus on Feb. 11, 2023. Clara's winning performance was Viola's "ring" monologue, taken from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

"I was instantly intrigued by the concept of this piece," says Nelson. "I loved that Shakespeare bent gender norms by having Viola disguise herself as a man, and the problematic love triangle it created."

After graduation, Clara plans on attending the University of Arizona at the W.A. Franke Honors College. "I am undecided in my major, but I am excited to discover what I want in a career."

"I am incredibly honored to represent Arizona. It's very exciting that my love for theatre has led me to this wonderful opportunity to learn more about my craft and meet some amazing people," she added.

Drawing young people to Shakespeare is crucial to Southwest Shakespeare Company's mission, which includes extensive education and outreach programs. The company believes Shakespeare is best learned through live performance, and has an extensive student matinee program, touring productions to area schools, as well as seminars, talk-backs and workshops. The company has been part of the National Shakespeare Competition for many years.

The English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition is a performance-based education program in which high school students nationwide read, analyze, perform, and recite Shakespeare's works. Through the program, students develop communication skills and an appreciation of the power of language and literature. In the Competition's three progressive levels, students perform in their own schools, at ESU Branch community competitions, and at the National Shakespeare Competition in New York City. Since 1983, more than 400,000 young Americans of all backgrounds have taken advantage of this opportunity to bring the timeless works of Shakespeare to life and learn to express his words with understanding, feeling, and clarity.

Founded in 1920, The English-Speaking Union is a non-profit, non-political educational organization that employs English as a catalyst to foster global understanding and good will through educational and cultural exchange programs. The ESU carries out its work through a network of 58 Branches nationwide along with affiliates in the United Kingdom and 60 other countries.

For additional information about the English-Speaking Union, please visit www.esuus.org. For additional information regarding the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition, please visit www.shakespearecompetition.org.