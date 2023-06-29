Ghosteater Presents Jean Cocteau's THE HUMAN VOICE An Unforgettable Production In Tempe This July

This captivating one-woman play, directed by Matthew Watkins and starring Katrina Donaldson, will run July 21-29 at Studio 133.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Ghosteater, the Phoenix-based contemporary theater ensemble founded in 2020, is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of "The Human Voice" by Jean Cocteau, in a version by Daniel Raggett.

This captivating one-woman play, directed by Matthew Watkins and starring Katrina Donaldson, will run July 21-29 at Studio 133 on Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

"The Human Voice" tells the story of two lovers sharing a final phone call in the twilight of their relationship. With poignant simplicity, this mesmerizing play weaves a tapestry of vulnerability and longing, inviting audiences to contemplate the price we pay for digital connectivity. Through one woman's emotional and desperate phone conversation, Cocteau reveals the complex dynamics and vulnerabilities of human connection in the modern era.

Watkins, who is also designing the set for the show, is excited to direct "The Human Voice" right now because, as he states, "it investigates the role of communication technologies in our relationships. They promise to bring us closer, but sometimes end up pulling us apart. It's amazing that Cocteau wrote this play in the late 1920s, and yet its theme is perhaps even more relevant today, given the rise of social media."

To underline this point, Watkins and Donaldson are developing a production of "The Human Voice" that honors Cocteau's original intent while infusing it with a contemporary sensibility. They are joined by experienced theatrical designers Dallas Robert Nichols (lighting) and Stephen Christensen (sound).

Tickets for "The Human Voice" are now available for purchase at the company's website, Click Here. Standard tickets are $25, and student tickets are $12.50.

The venue, Studio 133, is located at ASU in the Nelson Fine Arts Center, 51 E 10th St, Tempe, AZ. Showtimes for this limited engagement will be July 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30pm.

"The Human Voice" is presented with the kind permission of the Chairman of the Comité Jean Cocteau.

Ghosteater is a new ensemble founded by the core team behind Phoenix's acclaimed Orange Theatre. The company's mission is to collaboratively create and stage ambitious, new theater that unsettles shared certainties and creates opportunities to re-imagine our world.




