GUYS AND DOLLS Jr. Announced At FHT

The Fountain Hills Youth Theater is proud to announce the opening of Guys and Dolls, Jr.

Guys and Dolls, Jr. is an adaptation of the show considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy. Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls JR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.

Guys and Dolls, Jr. will play February 14 through March 1, 2020. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7PM and Sundays at 2PM. All tickets are $18.00. Performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Youth Stage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Guys and Dolls, Jr. tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 and on our website

For more information visit www.fhtaz.org





