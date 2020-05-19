Fox Tucson Theatre Prepares for Life After the Pandemic

Arizona Daily Star has reported that Fox Tucson Theatre is preparing for what business and the future of performances and will look like once pandemic-restrictions are lifted.

Michael Heisler, president of the board of directors of the Fox Tucson Theatre shared, "We are trying to understand what the new normal might look like and adjusting our performances and looking at other opportunities to build community while continuing to make the Fox the 'crown jewel' of downtown,"

He continued to say, "It is critical that people fully understand the impact of the coronavirus on the performing arts community of Tucson as well as the Fox Tucson Theatre. In order for us to continue, it is imperative that the community rally around performing arts centers and understand their cultural importance to Tucson and Southern Arizona."

The venue is currently closed through Aug. 31; with events canceled, or rescheduled to 2021. During the summer closure, the Fox has projected a loss of $1.5 million in earned revenue.

"The pandemic has really thrown a curveball at us in terms of what the future will look like," Heisler said. "We have a 1,000-seat theater and we are a nonprofit. Performing arts tend to operate on very thin margins anyway, so cutting back to 50% or 70% of seating capacity to enable social distancing impacts us in a dramatic way and questions our ability to continue with our current business model."

