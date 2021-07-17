Fountain Hills Youth Theater Announces 2021-22 Season

Now entering its 36th season of award-winning plays and musicals, Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced its new 2021-22 season. The season kicks off on October 1 with Captain Preston, the Pirate Scourge by Ross Collins.

Check out the full lineup below!

Captain Preston The Pirate Scourge

Oct. 1 - 10, 2021

It's a 'b-arrr-el 'of laughs when Captain Preston, a pirate who is trying to make a name for himself and the governor's bored daughter Wendy join forces to find the fabled "Pearl of Poseidon". Can they face the dread pirate Redfang and take him down a 'peg-leg' or two? Will they fall in love? Will they find the treasure? Will they see 'aye' to 'aye'?!

Junie B. In Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

Dec. 3 - 19, 2021

It's holiday time, and Room One is doing fun things to celebrate. Only, how can Junie B. enjoy the festivities when Tattletale May keeps ruining her holiday glee? When everyone picks names for Secret Santa, Junie B. gets Tattletale you-know-who! It's enough to fizzle the holiday fun! Will Junie B. and May find their holiday spirit and finally bring peace and goodwill to Room One?

Little Women

Feb. 25 - Mar. 6, 2022

Adapted from the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women revolves around the lives of four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War. With their father off fighting the war, the girls create their own theatre company as they write and perform skits for each other. Follow the heartaches and laughs as each daughter overcomes her flaws.

Winnie The Pooh, Kids

June 3- 12, 2022

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.

Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Box Office Hours are 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). Visit our website at www.fhtaz.org.