Fountain Hills Theater Presents THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT in December

Fountain Hills Theater presents their holiday season musical, The Quiltmaker's Gift, from December 2nd through December 18th, 2022. A mysterious old woman lives in the misty mountains, making beautiful quilts for the poor. Meanwhile, the greedy king is desperate to find happiness, assuming it will come from one of the many presents he has demanded from his subjects. When the old woman refuses to give the king a quilt, she starts him on a journey of self-discovery that takes them both on a whimsical adventure.

Based on the children's book by Jeff Brumbeau, the show first premiered at The Phoenix Theatre in 2002 and has now been produced in theaters across the country. It has a fun and varied musical score, with music by Phoenix composer Craig Bohmler, witty, charming lyrics by Steven Mark Kohn and a humorous, yet moving, book by Alan J. Prewitt.

The Fountain Hills Theater production stars the author, Alan J. Prewitt, as The Old Man. Alan moved to Phoenix in 1980 where he began writing and directing up to four plays each season for Phoenix Theatre's Cookie Company, a company of professional adult actors performing for families. Alan served as artistic director and playwright in residence with more than 70 produced scripts to his credit. He has been honored with numerous awards as a playwright and director in Phoenix including the National Society of Arts and Letters Career Achievement Award, the AriZoni Award for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre and the Arizona Theatre Alliance Award for Outstanding Arts Education Programming. He is currently preparing several more scripts for publication.

The Quiltmaker's Gift is directed by Wanda McHatton, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.

The Quiltmaker's Gift will play Dec. 2 -18, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.