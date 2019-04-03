Fountain Hills Theater Announces the Opening of PIPPIN

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the extra-ordinary musical by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) Pippin.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Songwriter Stephen Schwartz started his career in 1971 by writing music and new lyrics for Godspell. Next he wrote music and lyrics for Pippin and The Magic Show. When Godspell moved from off-Broadway to Broadway in 1976, Schwartz then had three successful shows running on Broadway at the same time. He has written many Broadway and Off-Broadway hits, but audiences certainly know him as the composer of the musical Wicked, one of the world's biggest blockbusters.

Pippin is produced by Sharla Curtis and directed by Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill. The show is musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Jenny Lynn Iverson. Pippin stars Brooke Arellano, Bill Bennett, Raelyn Burkhart, Erin Cote, Lacey Dixon, Savannah Grottenthaler, Gina Hoyt, Noel Irick, Sydney Lover, Paige Moreno, Kathi Osborne, Anthony Reyna, Sophia Vanella and Skyler Washburn.

Pippin will play April 19 - May 5, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $30.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays.

Pippin is presented through Special Arrangement with Musical Theater International.

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Fri., 12pm-5pm and Sat. 10am-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Tippi Hart





