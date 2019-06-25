Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Cast Of MY FIRST TIME

Fountain Hills Theater announces the cast for the valley premiere of the comedy My First Time.

My First Time stars Portia Beacham, Cae Collmar, Roger Prenger and Brandon Renfro.

In 1998, a decade before blogging began, a website was created that allowed people to anonymously share their own true stories about their First Times. The website became an instant phenomenon as over 40,000 stories poured in from around the globe that were silly, sweet, absurd, funny, heterosexual, homosexual, shy, sexy and everything in between. And now, these true stories and all of the unique characters in them are brought to life in this hysterical, touching and heartbreaking play.

My First Time is produced by Peter Hill and directed by David Chorley.

My First Time contains adult language and situations. It is recommended for mature audiences only.

My First Time will play Aug 16 - Sept 1, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays.





