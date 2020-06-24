Fountain Hills Theater Announces 2020-21 Season

Fountain Hills Theater publicly announced their 2020-21 Season on March 1st at their annual gala, Broadway in the Hills. Since that time, there have been many challenges to the theatrical entertainment world. (!)

As a safety measure, the upcoming season has been slightly revamped with smaller cast shows. Fountain Hills Theater promises to return to bringing you the large cast musicals you have come to expect from them, in an upcoming season. There are a total of 15 knockout titles, including 10 musicals and 5 plays for its Mainstage, Mainstage Too! and Youth Theaters.

For Season Tickets, please go to their website at www.fhtaz.org, call the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or email play@fhtaz.org. Discounted 2020-21 Season Ticket packages are on sale now (for as low as $99!). Single Tickets for the new season go on sale July 10, 2020.

ON THE MAINSTAGE in 2020-21

THE FANTASTICKS

Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones, Music by Harvey Schmidt

Sept 4 - 27, 2020

Try to Remember!

The longest running musical in history comes to our stage and tells the simple and endearing story about a boy, a girl, two fathers, and a love that grows with each season. You'll remember when love was so tender.

The Fantasticks is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

DEATHTRAP

By Ira Levin

October 16 - Nov. 1, 2020

Deadly Games

Cunningly clever and comically twisted, Deathtrap is a murder mystery masterpiece that is so wickedly good...it's to die for!

Deathtrap is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

By Rupert Holmes

Nov. 6 -22, 2020

A Trip to Comedy Heaven

Spend a hilarious, heart-warming evening in the company of the world's favorite and funniest comedian, George Burns, in this Broadway hit. George is in limbo, unable to join his beloved wife, Gracie, until he gives the performance of his life for God.

Say Goodnight, Gracie is presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing

A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

Written and Arranged by JR McAlexander

December 4 - 20, 2020

A Heart-Warming Christmas Gift!

This joyous and touching variety show will become a special part of your holiday tradition with all the merriment of the season including a delightful visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

A Holly Jolly Christmas is presented through special arrangement with Showtune Productions

DISENCHANTED

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dennis T. Giaconi

January 29 - February 21, 2021

Disney meets Bridesmaids!

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical cleverly reveals what really happened 'ever after'!

Disenchanted is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

RIPCORD

By David Lindsay-Abaire

March 12 - April 4, 2021

A Tale of Two Bitties!

At a Senior Living Facility, cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with infuriatingly chipper new-arrival Marilyn. Something's gotta give! Starring the Grande Dames of valley theater, Noel Irick and Barbara McBain.

Ripcord is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

NUNSENSATIONS! The Nunsense Vegas Revue

By Dan Goggin

April 23 - May 16, 2021

Habit Forming Hilarity

The "Little Sisters of Hoboken" are back! The Sisters are performing at the Pump Room in the Mystique Motor Lodge for a show proving what happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas!

Nunsensations is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals Company.

ON MAINSTAGE TOO! in 2020-21

MR. CONSERVATIVE

By Ben Tyler

November 6 - 22, 2020

Barry Goldwater

Playwright Ben Tyler, provides a funny and touching glimpse into the life of a true renaissance man. Merchant, aviator, photographer, politician and founder of the modern conservative movement.

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

By Ted Swindley

January 8 - 31, 2021

Sweet Dreams

This heartfelt revue tells the story of the country legend's unlikely friendship with a fan. Featuring a wealth of Cline's hits such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall To Pieces," and "Crazy."

Always, Patsy Cline is presented through special arrangement with Ted Swindley Productions.

THE BALLAD OF BUZZARD BASIN

By Peter J. Hill

May 14 - June 6, 2021

How the West was Fun!

This world premier musical comedy by the award-winning Artistic Director of The Fountain Hills Theater, Peter J. Hill is the hilarious tale of Buzzard Basin, the ideal western town plagued by a coward who refuses to live up to the 'Code of the West'. Filled with traditional cowboy songs and outlandish characters, a visit to Buzzard Basin is sure to leave you kickin' up your boot heels.

IN THE YOUTH THEATER in 2020-21

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Based on the comic strip 'Peanuts' by Charles M. Schulz, Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner, Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer, Additional music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

September 18 - October 4, 2020

Good Grief!

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life's great questions, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joys of friendship.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals company.

JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS

By Allison Gregory

December 4 - 20, 2020

P.S. So Does May!

This first grader is super-excited about the Holiday Sing-along and Secret Santa. Too bad tattle-tale May is ruining all of Junie B's fun!

Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells is presented through special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

LITTLE WOMEN

Adapted by Kristin Lawrence

February 19 - March 7, 2021

Save a Place in Your Heart

Live laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic.

Little Women is presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing

GODSPELL, JR.

Conceived and Originally Directed by John-Michael Tebelak,

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

April 2 - 18, 2021

A Miracle of a Musical!

An eclectic blend of songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly

into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Godspell, Jr.is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

WINNIE THE POOH, KIDS

Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Music adapted & arranged and Additional Music & Lyrics by Will Van Dyke. Book and Additional Lyrics by Cheryl Davis, Based on the stories of A.A. Milne and the Disney Animated feature film

June 4 - 20, 2021

Hip, Hip, Pooh-Ray!

A delightful musical based on the beloved A.A. Milne characters and the Disney film that features the favorite Pooh songs as well as new hits by the composers of Frozen

Winnie the Pooh, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff, and performers. They will be closely following CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Reduced seating with physical distancing measures will be implemented inside theaters for, at least, the first part of the season. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility, and the wearing of face masks inside the facilities, for staff and patrons, is currently mandated by Maricopa County. Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses. Mainstage and Mainstage Too! performances at Fountain Hills Theater are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available online, or through the theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Current box office hours are 12:00 PM-3:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday) and one hour before any performance. For more information, please visit www.fhtaz.org.

