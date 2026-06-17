Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Broadway In Tucson

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BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the reimagined Broadway touring musical, is a truly magical experience at Centennial Hall. This touring production, which features new musical arrangements and choreography, is largely a success. The production mostly stays faithful to the music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and book by Linda Woolverton. With strong direction and choreography by Matt West, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a solid entry in the Disney theatrical canon. The projections which are used heavily in this production are a double-edged sword. The designs by Darrel Maloney are very intricate and are projected on different scrims and screens throughout the show. At times this creates a sense of scope and grandeur, however with minimal set pieces on stage at times the atmosphere can also feel rather empty which causes some scenes to drag.



Despite the overuse of projections, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is an absolutely breathtaking show to witness. The sound design is remarkably clear in Centennial Hall. The sound is reasonably balanced with the only exception being what seemed to be a slightly muted microphone for Gaston. The orchestra, which is suitably massive, does not drown out the singers. The vocal production is one of the strongest elements of the show. There is not a weak link vocally in the entire cast. As someone who specifically listens for quality vocals, I was not disappointed. The intonation and diction were precise, and it was clear that each number had been rehearsed with care. The cast is in good hands under the direction of David Andrews Rogers. I have absolutely no gripes when it comes to the music in this show and how it was presented. The singers were polished and refined in their delivery and interpretation. Specifically, "Human Again" was the strongest ensemble piece. The actors were clearly listening to each other and their harmonies were perfectly calibrated. This might be one of the finest vocal ensembles that I have seen in a long time.



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST only works when at least one of its leads is worth watching and listening to. Often Belle is much more interesting and the Beast less so. I am thrilled to report that both characters in this reimagining are fully fleshed out and capably carry the show. Kyra Belle Johnson is perfectly cast as Belle. I had the privilege of watching Ashley Brown play the role of Belle and Johnson is just as good while putting her own spin on the character. She is deliberate in her movement and expression and does not oversell her performance. Johnson's blocking reads very well from the middle of the house where I sat which is a testament to her talent and the director's vision alike. Johnson sings perfectly in tune and belts with a sound that is not strident but instead is warm and well supported. As the name aptly suggests, she sings clear as a "bell." "A Change in Me" was the best solo of the evening which is good because it's my favorite number in the show.



The Beast played by Fergie L. Philippe is funnier in this reimagining than he has ever been. It is easier to understand why Belle falls in love with him because although his appearance may be ugly, he is the most human-acting beast I have seen. Philippe uses small but intentional vocal inflections and emphasis to convey deeper thoughts and emotions. He has a booming and articulate singing and speaking voice that carries well. What makes Philippe so endearing is his personality and humor. Philippe portrays the Beast as a stubborn, overgrown child whose heart truly is in the right place. For instance, rather than merely appearing angry when Belle will not join him for dinner, he stomps his foot and expresses frustration in a whiny voice. Initially these choices surprised me but by the end I was fully on board.



Gaston, played by Stephen Mark Lukas is decent. As previously mentioned, it seemed his mic was not as clear as the other leads. However, this does not undermine the solid performance given by Lukas. He was a straightforward villain and fulfilled my expectations. It may have been too much for Gaston to have as much depth as Belle and the Beast so I can understand why his portrayal was more traditional. Rounding out the principal cast, Cogsworth played by Javier Ignacio and Lumiere played by Danny Gardner were a delightful duo, frequently drawing laughs from the audience. Mrs. Potts played by Kathy Voytko was enchanting during her performance of the title number. At times her accent seemed a bit inconsistent, but I loved what she did with her character. I also appreciated the prologue narration provided by the late Angela Lansbury.



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST literally sparkles, shines and is brimming with Disney magic. The special effects are quite impressive and will leave you wondering how they were accomplished, particularly the effect at the end of the show. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST largely succeeds thanks to delicious vocal performances and a healthy dose of heart and humor. Tickets are available for purchase at Broadwayintucson.com.

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