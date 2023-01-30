Famed Guitarist Esteban Performs At Concerts In Sedona And Phoenix

Hit the right notes with your sweetie this Valentine's Day at an intimate concert by legendary guitarist Esteban. Fans can choose from a Valentine's Day Dinner Concert on February 14 in Sedona at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on February 15.

In Sedona: The limited-seat Valentine's Day Dinner Concert takes place at 7 p.m. (with doors opening at 5:15 p.m.) on Tuesday, February 14 at Sound Bites Grill, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Tickets for the concert range from $59-$179 depending on the package and are available at soundbitesgrill.com or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.

In Phoenix: Esteban will perform at 9 p.m. on February 15 at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), located at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard. Tickets are $46.50 to $56.50 and are available at mim.org/events.

At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. Join Esteban and Teresa Joy as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with many old favorites.

"I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience for Valentine's Day like no other where you'll feel every note and strum of my guitar," says Esteban. "Whether you join me in Sedona or Phoenix, it's a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day memory you won't soon forget."

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won "Best of Phoenix" for eight years.

For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/RockOnEsteban.