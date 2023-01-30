Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Famed Guitarist Esteban Performs At Concerts In Sedona And Phoenix

At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Famed Guitarist Esteban Performs At Concerts In Sedona And Phoenix

Hit the right notes with your sweetie this Valentine's Day at an intimate concert by legendary guitarist Esteban. Fans can choose from a Valentine's Day Dinner Concert on February 14 in Sedona at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on February 15.

In Sedona: The limited-seat Valentine's Day Dinner Concert takes place at 7 p.m. (with doors opening at 5:15 p.m.) on Tuesday, February 14 at Sound Bites Grill, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Tickets for the concert range from $59-$179 depending on the package and are available at soundbitesgrill.com or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.

In Phoenix: Esteban will perform at 9 p.m. on February 15 at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), located at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard. Tickets are $46.50 to $56.50 and are available at mim.org/events.

At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. Join Esteban and Teresa Joy as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with many old favorites.

"I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience for Valentine's Day like no other where you'll feel every note and strum of my guitar," says Esteban. "Whether you join me in Sedona or Phoenix, it's a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day memory you won't soon forget."

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won "Best of Phoenix" for eight years.

For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/RockOnEsteban.



Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17 Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17
Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to PHOENIX, set to charm audiences.
Mimi Kennedy & Gordon Clapp to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Com Photo
Mimi Kennedy & Gordon Clapp to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company
Arizona Theatre Company has announced that the world premiere of Pru Payne, winner of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, is coming to Tucson and Phoenix this spring.
Photos: First Look at A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 at Theatrikos Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Theatrikos Theatre Company
Theatrikos is currently bringing the most frequently licensed show of 2019 to the Flagstaff stage:  A Doll’s House, Part 2, running through February 12, 2023. Check out the photos here!
THE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale Theatre Photo
THE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale Theatre
Did you ever hear of the Andrews Brothers? You will soon, as they slip into the Andrews Sisters’ skirts and tap shoes to perform a USO show for World War II troops after the Sisters’ appearance became unavoidably canceled. The guys have plenty of experience, sort of, as USO stagehands.

More Hot Stories For You


Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Phoenix With CORTEO At Footprint Center September 13-17
January 30, 2023

Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to PHOENIX, set to charm audiences.
Mimi Kennedy & Gordon Clapp to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre CompanyMimi Kennedy & Gordon Clapp to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company
January 30, 2023

Arizona Theatre Company has announced that the world premiere of Pru Payne, winner of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, is coming to Tucson and Phoenix this spring.
Photos: First Look at A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Theatrikos Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Theatrikos Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

Theatrikos is currently bringing the most frequently licensed show of 2019 to the Flagstaff stage:  A Doll’s House, Part 2, running through February 12, 2023. Check out the photos here!
THE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale TheatreTHE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale Theatre
January 27, 2023

Did you ever hear of the Andrews Brothers? You will soon, as they slip into the Andrews Sisters’ skirts and tap shoes to perform a USO show for World War II troops after the Sisters’ appearance became unavoidably canceled. The guys have plenty of experience, sort of, as USO stagehands.
KODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In ScottsdaleKODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In Scottsdale
January 26, 2023

The professional taiko drumming troupe KODO will perform on Feb. 15 and 16 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
share