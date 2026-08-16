FUR ELISE: THE STORY OF A MASTERPIECE to Open at ASU Kerr Cultural Center

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Herb Paine will direct the premiere production of FUR ELISE: THE STORY OF A MASTERPIECE at the ASU Kerr Cultural Center. Written by Kenneth LaFave, the play recounts the story behind Beethoven's creation of the well-known piano piece and is set to run Nov. 14 and 15 under Paine's direction.

Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead theatre critic for Broadway World's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He was acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazine (2022 BEST OF THE VALLEY).

Paine has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead theatre critic for BroadwayWorld's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014 and was recognized as Best Theatre Critic by PHOENIX magazine in its 2022 Best of the Valley honors. His acting credits include roles in the National Geographic Channel docudrama Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers, Theater Works' Finding Mona Lisa, Fountain Hills Theater's Sherlock's Last Case, and the short film Living Will.

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