FROZEN, JR. Comes to Musical Theatre Of Anthem

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Frozen Jr., an enchanting modern classic from Disney! Frozen JR. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. The show features all of the songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show SEPTEMBER 19 - 22, 2019, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Directors Jackie Hammond and Sarah Brayer, Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, and Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer.

Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Times vary, so please see website for details.

TICKET PRICING (new): $13 - $19

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

GENERAL ADMISSION: Center - $19; Left/Right Side Sections (no armrest) - $16

STUDENTS, SENIORS (ages 60 & over), and CHILDREN (12 & under): Center: $16; Left/Right Side Sections (no armrest) - $13

GROUPS (of 10 or More): $15/person

Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You