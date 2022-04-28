Exit Dust world premiere opens in Scottsdale on May 13. A comedy about choosing between past and future. Literally.

The future promises great technological advancements, including a possible cure for aging. But are we ready for it? Exit Dust takes a long, hard and funny look at this question through the lens of a family that struggles to function even in current times. Can we let go of old struggles to embrace new opportunities to live? If past wounds define us, who are we if and when we ever let go of them?

The play's name, Exit Dust, is a mishearing of the word Exodus, by a character who is from the future. This hints at a very modern and hilarious retelling of this timeless story of slavery and freedom. Written by Valley-based playwright, Joseph Bardin, Exit Dust draws on the science-based work of futurists and immortalists including Ray Kurzweil, Aubrey De Grey and James Strole.

Exit Dust is directed with wit and insight by the Judy Rollings, one of the most accomplished directors in The Phoenix Theatre scene today. It stars Patti Suarez, Avery Volk, James Powers, Nathan Spector and Tom Koelbel.

Joseph Bardin, Judy Rollings and the cast are available for interviews via Zoom, Google Meet, or other remote audio and/or video recording.

May 13-29, 2022

Theatre Artists Studio

www.TheStudioPhx.org/tickets