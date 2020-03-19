Don Bluth Front Row Theatre Closes Temporarily

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre has announced a temporary closure.

Read the full statement below:

The rescue of the Don Bluth Front Row Theatre was, at one time, our first priority; however, the worldwide concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on each of our lives, both emotionally and economically, has pushed me and our staff to rethink our calendar of events.

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our theatre doors until the dangers of the pandemic are eradicated, and no one knows for sure when that will be, hopefully soon. The NY Broadway theatres were the first to lead the way, going dark, to encourage people to stay at home, stopping the spread of the virus. Our little theatre will be following suit.

If you have been watching the news, you will know that businesses everywhere are hurting, that includes the entertainment industry; but, America is a strong nation, and if we all work together, each doing our part, the little virus villain will soon be defeated, and life can return to normal. The theatre will be dark for the next seven months. We will open again in October. Below is the rethink and scheduling of our season of shows:

Camelot: Oct 22 - Nov 21, 2020

It's A Wonderful Life: Nov 30 - Dec 30, 2020

Drinking Habits: Jan 14 - Feb 27, 2021

Sleuth: Mar 11 - April 24, 2021

The Curious Savage: May 13 - June 26, 2021



Our new online ticketing system will be up and running by April 1; however, you can still purchase season tickets by phone: 480 314-0841. Stay well, and we'll be in touch. See you in Oct.





