Diablo Ballet Presents ONCE UPON A TIME

Diablo Ballet will reprise a newly performed Julia Adam's Once Upon a Time, from May 7-16, 2021 as part of its 27th season.

Julia Adam's Once Upon a Time takes you on a fairytale adventure where you meet Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White, and more. Originally premiered on March 22, 2019 as part of Diablo Ballet's 25 th Anniversary season, the ballet will be performed live and filmed in Diablo Ballet's transformed black box theatre.

Adam, renowned dance maker, enjoyed an illustrious career as a dancer with the National Ballet of Canada and then with the San Francisco Ballet from 1988 to 2002, where she rose to the rank of principal dancer. She has created over 60 works for numerous companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. The costumes are designed and created by Mario Alonzo, who has designed for many prestigious choreographers across the country. He is also a former principal dancer, choreographer, costume designer, and Ballet Master for Oakland Ballet.

The music is comprised of sections from George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Benjamin Britten's "The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra."

Diablo Ballet's May program will also include behind the scenes footage of Once Upon a Time and how the ballet was brought to life. Viewers are invited to dress up as their favorite fairytale character while watching the ballet from the comfort of their own home.

Virtual tickets are being sold one per household for $30 if purchased before April 28 or $35 if after, through the Lesher Center for the Arts by calling 925-943- SHOW (7469) or online at lesherartscenter.org. For additional information, visit diabloballet.org or call 925-943-1775.